Protesters block traffic on Schuylkill Expressway WB in Center City Philadelphia | LIVE

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza have blocked a portion of the Schuylkill Expressway WB at Spring Garden Street in Center City Philadelphia on Thursday evening.

The group is with Jewish Voice for Peace.

Chopper 6 was overhead as more than two dozen demonstrators shut down traffic while hanging banners that read "Let Gaza Live" and "Ceasefire Now."

Several protesters on I-76 westbound were detained by police on the highway.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

