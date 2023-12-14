Protesters block traffic on Schuylkill Expressway WB in Center City Philadelphia | LIVE

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza have blocked a portion of the Schuylkill Expressway WB at Spring Garden Street in Center City Philadelphia on Thursday evening.
The group is with Jewish Voice for Peace.
Chopper 6 was overhead as more than two dozen demonstrators shut down traffic while hanging banners that read "Let Gaza Live" and "Ceasefire Now."
Several protesters on I-76 westbound were detained by police on the highway.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
