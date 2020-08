Philadelphia Public League suspends school sports until 2021; includes School District of Philadelphia

EMBED >More News Videos The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association voted on Thursday to postpone high school sports until at least December.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Public League has suspended all interscholastic athletic competition until January 1, 2021 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.The suspension includes the entire School District of Philadelphia.James Lynch, the school district's athletic director, announced the decision in an email sent to athletic directors at schools across the city.The league said this decision is in accordance with the recommendation by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration that school sports be delayed until the new year. However, a statement from the league left the door open to revisit the decision if the pandemic situation changes."If guidelines released by the Governor's office change, or are updated in a way that would allow programming to resume, we reserve the right to revisit our decision and provide further guidance on a safe return to play," the statement read.Wolf's recommendation to delay fall sports until 2021 came last week."We ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus. So any time we get together for any reason, that's a problem, because it makes it easier for that virus to spread. So the guidance from us, recommendation, is that we don't do any sports until January first," Wolf said on Thursday.The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association met on Friday and decided to suspend mandatory activities until after it's next meeting on August 21. Voluntary activities may continue.The PIAA said it believes a fall sports season can be conducted safely."PIAA remains committed to providing a season for each of the sports during the 2020-2021 school year," the association said in a statement.