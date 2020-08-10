Philadelphia Public League suspends school sports until 2021; includes School District of Philadelphia

The suspension includes the entire School District of Philadelphia.
James Lynch, the school district's athletic director, announced the decision in an email sent to athletic directors at schools across the city.
The league said this decision is in accordance with the recommendation by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration that school sports be delayed until the new year.
However, a statement from the league left the door open to revisit the decision if the pandemic situation changes.
"If guidelines released by the Governor's office change, or are updated in a way that would allow programming to resume, we reserve the right to revisit our decision and provide further guidance on a safe return to play," the statement read.
FULL STATEMENT:
"In accordance with Governor Wolf's recommendations that were made on August 6th, the Philadelphia Public League will be suspending all interscholastic athletic programming through January 1, 2021. If guidelines released by the Governor's office change, or are updated in a way that would allow programming to resume, we reserve the right to revisit our decision and provide further guidance on a safe return to play.
Our focus in the immediate future will be on developing a robust virtual program this fall to engage our student-athletes in a meaningful way as it pertains to NCAA Eligibility, sport leadership programming, post-secondary readiness, and health and wellness programming, in addition to creating a plan to provide individualized skill building and fitness workouts when permitted to resume safely.
We recognize the important role that interscholastic athletics play both on and off the field, and in the lives of our student-athletes, coaches and our school communities, but it is the health safety of those groups and their families that are paramount to our district.
We will continue working with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association in an effort to develop alternative schedules to provide a safe and healthy return to play for all our sports, when recommended to do so by the Governor's office. The Philadelphia Public League is committed to work to ensure all of our student- athletes have the opportunity to participate in their chosen sport."
WOLF RECOMMENDS DELAYING FALL SPORTS
Wolf's recommendation to delay fall sports until 2021 came last week.
"We ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus. So any time we get together for any reason, that's a problem, because it makes it easier for that virus to spread. So the guidance from us, recommendation, is that we don't do any sports until January first," Wolf said on Thursday.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association met on Friday and decided to suspend mandatory activities until after it's next meeting on August 21. Voluntary activities may continue.
The PIAA said it believes a fall sports season can be conducted safely.
"PIAA remains committed to providing a season for each of the sports during the 2020-2021 school year," the association said in a statement.
