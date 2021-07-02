Quintuple shooting leaves 1 man dead in West Oak Lane: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a quintuple shooting that left one man dead in the city's West Oak Lane section.The shooting happened Friday just before 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of Ogontz Avenue.Police say a 30-year-old man was shot three times, including once in the face.The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was transported to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.Another man, 30, was also shot, officials say.He sustained a graze wound to the right shoulder and was transported to Abington Hospital by a private vehicle listed in stable condition.A 61-year-old woman was shot once in the left foot, officials say.The woman, whose identity remains unknown, was transported to Chestnut Hill Hospital, listed in stable condition.Police say a 47-year-old man was shot twice, once in the back and once in the shoulder.He was transported by private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center, listed in stable condition.A 25-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the left leg.She was also transported to Einstein Medical Center, listed in stable condition.Police say no weapons have been recovered from the scene.There is no word of any arrests made at this time.