Foodies rejoice for restaurant week in West Chester and East Passyunk

It's a great opportunity for restaurants to show off their culinary skills and bring in new customers

It's a great opportunity for restaurants to show off their culinary skills and bring in new customers

It's a great opportunity for restaurants to show off their culinary skills and bring in new customers

It's a great opportunity for restaurants to show off their culinary skills and bring in new customers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Restaurant week is back with some delicious destinations, in the suburbs and the city.

It's a great opportunity for restaurants to show off its culinary skills and bring in new customers, while foodies get to try some new dishes at a fraction of the cost.

West Chester's Restaurant Week is already underway. It kicked off Sunday and goes through this Sunday March 3. There are 25 participating restaurants offering everything from Italian, Greek, Caribbean, Americana and more.

You can sink your teeth into a two or three-course meal for as little as $30 or as much as $50 per person. Bar Avalon, Dolce Zola, Greystone Oyster Bar, Limoncello and so many other great spots are on the list this year.

Organizers say this week is critical to restaurant owners.

"In West Chester, we don't have a lot of chain restaurants so they're very family-oriented, individual restaurant owners. They're still working their way back from recovering from the pandemic," said John O'Brien, Executive director of Downtown West Chester.

The next stop on this restaurant week tour takes you to South Philadelphia, where one of the most culturally diverse diagonals in the city is gearing up for the taste of the week.

East Passyunk Restaurant Week kicked off on Monday and goes through March 8. There are 25 restaurants participating this year and organizers say they have some of the best restaurants in the city, and diners can try some of the chef's most beloved dishes for one flat fee starting at $20.

"We have so many James Beard nominees and chefs who have worked in Michelin star restaurants. We have Townsend, we have Laurel, we have Mish Mish and River Twice, these are outstanding restaurants," said Rebecca O'Leary, Executive Director of the East Passyunk Business Improvement District.

Reservations are encouraged but not required.