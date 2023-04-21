Top 6: From date night to brunch, check out these pretty patios in Philadelphia

The weather is getting better and there's nothing I like more than dining al fresco to enjoy it.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The weather is getting better and there's nothing I like more than dining al fresco to enjoy it.

So grab your favorite shades and bring your appetite, we're heading outside to some of the best outdoor dining spots around!

In Center City West is Harper's Garden, a cocktail bar and restaurant with locally sourced ingredients and a seasonally rotating menu.

The breeze off of 18th Street on their huge outdoor patio was the perfect setup for sipping cocktails made with herbs and fresh squeezed juices - like the tequila, strawberry, and aperol based, "No Shirt No Shoes", and the pink peppercorn-infused vodka cocktail called, "The Secret Garden" with a leaf of fresh sage and some edible glitter!

I didn't feel one bit guilty about trying half of their menu either. The spring gem salad, crispy pan-seared snapper sauteed in brown butter, and the handmade veggie burger with cooper cheese, long hot mustard and pickles were absolutely delicious, and they have vegan and vegetarian options too!

A seat at Parc in Rittenhouse Square is arguably one of the most sought-after reservations in Philadelphia. With its French bistro feel and cozy street-side tables giving views of the bustling square, it's the perfect space for brunch or dinner.

Although you can't go wrong with any of their staple menu items, I would personally suggest the famous warm shrimp salad or steak frites with herb butter.

In the Poplar neighborhood off Spring Garden Street sits Juno, a modern Mexican cuisine with some added Philly flair.

In the middle of their giant outdoor deck sits a giant tree, the perfect backdrop for me to inhale some highlights from their menu and sip a fruity margarita.

The mole chicken burrito was too big to pick up, and the carnitas were too good to put down!

I was also mindblown to learn that they do brunch! The Omelette ranchero with grilled steak, roasted peppers, cheese sauce avocado, and cilantro crema would be the perfect start to anyone's day.

Join them for brunch with bottomless tacos, nachos, and mimosas for only $29!