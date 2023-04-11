Brookings Institute study finds Center City is one of the safer spots in Philadelphia

A new study by the Brookings Institute shows that Center City is safer than it may appear.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new study by the Brookings Institute shows that Center City Philadelphia is safer than it may appear.

Based on crime statistics, the study found that much of the increase in crime happened outside of Center City in recent years.

But that may be a hard sell for people who visit that area daily.

"I don't believe Center City is safe," said Alisa Best, who lives in Northeast Philadelphia but visits Center City often.

She pointed to high-profile crimes in recent weeks, like the group of hundreds of kids who caused chaos in Center City last week, and the deadly shooting on the Walnut-Locust SEPTA platform over the weekend.

Mark Turner has worked in Center City for more than 20 years and thinks crime is getting worse.

"I didn't really think about safety back then, but now I think about it more," said Turner, referring to how the city was in the early 2000s.

But the study released by the Brookings Institute challenges that perception.

It found that property crime in Philadelphia increased by 38% from 2019 to 2022. Violent crime was about 1% in that time.

But Center City accounts for less than 1% of the crime increase.

An analysis by 6abc shows in the two districts that make up Center City, District 6 and District 9, were split. Violent crime was down 5% in District 9, while it was up 12% in District 6.

"I don't want to say it's perception only. There is a reality that is challenging," said Paul Levy, the CEO of the Center City District.

Levy said their internal numbers show a drop in crime compared to 2019, before the pandemic. He said the city has put a focus on safety and combating crime to make Center City safer.

But he admits, Philadelphia has a lot of work to do to convince people it's safe, especially in light of high-profile crime.

"Even if it doesn't feel that way, that's the reality. But feelings matter, too," said Levy.

Philadelphia police are reviewing the study and released this statement to 6abc:

While we have not fully reviewed the findings of the Brookings Institute study, our data shows that Center City has not experienced overall increases in violent crime YTD from 2021-2023.

While these data trends are encouraging, the Philadelphia Police Department continues to work towards making Philadelphia a safer city by lowering crime overall

. Because each neighborhood in the city has its own unique needs, we will continue to evaluate current issues experienced in neighborhoods and tailor our responses to the needs of the community. The PPD will also continue to work with community members and local, state, and federal stakeholders to monitor the effectiveness of patrols and police response in all areas and make adjustments as necessary.