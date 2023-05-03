Building 21 is closed again, but this time due to water damage

Students at a West Oak Lane high school will be able to return to their classrooms on Tuesday after an inspector found asbestos in their school earlier this year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A West Oak Lane high school is closed again, but this time because of water damage, according to a letter that went out to families.

Students and staff were finally able to return to in-person learning at Building 21 on Tuesday, about two months after an inspector found asbestos in their school earlier this year.

But by Tuesday night, there was a new problem.

"Yesterday evening, plaster fell from the third floor of Stairwell "A," which based on initial analysis was due to water damage. No students were in the building at this time," according to a letter sent to families on Wednesday morning.

Chief Operating Officer Oz Hill said the damage was likely caused by the weekend storms. Potential water damage was also found in staircase "B".

"No staff or students will be permitted to use either stairwell until it is cleared for re-occupancy," the letter said.

Beginning Wednesday, students will work remotely. Officials said an update would be provided by Friday.

"We know this is frustrating news on the day after we have celebrated your return. But, the health and well-being of our students and staff must be our top priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding," Hill said.