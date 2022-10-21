More Philadelphia schools could soon go 'phone free'

Students put their phones in the pouch at the beginning of the day. The pouch can only be unlocked by staff.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia says it's still mulling over the decision to allow more schools to purchase special pouches that prevent students from using cell phones in class.

A vote was scheduled for Thursday night, but it was pulled from the agenda to allow principals to discuss the decision further.

Twenty-two schools already have the locking pouches made by Yondr.

Students put their phones in the pouch at the beginning of the day and carry them with them. The pouch can only be unlocked by staff.

"It was a little challenging at the beginning, and as it went on kids were like, 'You know what, I'm getting more work done,'" said Deworski Odom, the climate manager at Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia. The school introduced the pouches late last year.

The school board is deciding on whether more schools will be able to enter into contracts with Yondr to buy up to $5 million new pouches for students in the district. But the decision to use the phone-free pouches will be up to each school.

"There is a high level of interest among a number of schools, both at the elementary and high school level that want to use the product," said Jonathan Brown, the assistant superintendent for Learning Network 13.

The district contends that having a phone-free environment helps kids focus on school work and can cut down on cyberbullying.

"Our young people are going back to interacting with each other in positive ways," said Brown. "Teachers aren't fighting with students over the distraction that technology can present."

Some parents don't like the idea of locking phones away. They voiced concerns about contacting students in an emergency.

Others said cell phones have revealed issues inside classrooms that otherwise would have gone unnoticed.

"I don't think they should ban them," said Karen Mosley, of West Philadelphia. "Just stay off your phone. Focus on school, keep it in your book bag."

Officials at Overbrook High School said student grades have improved since they implemented the program, and said they have emergency protocols in place to reach parents.

"Before there were cell phones we could still get in touch with the school," said Michael Slawson, a climate manager at Overbrook High School.