School District of Philadelphia will shift to virtual learning Friday due to weather

Meteorologist Karen Rogers says heavy rain and gusty winds are in the immediate forecast, with freezing temperatures to follow.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students in the School District of Philadelphia will be learning virtually on Friday due to forecasted weather conditions.

All district schools and administrative buildings will be closed, but the district said students should log in for a full day of instruction.

All after-school and extracurricular activities will be canceled.

The district says the move is to "ensure the safety of our students and staff."

The forecast calls for a day of heavy rain, wind, and rapidly dropping temperatures that could lead to "flash-freezing."

Here is the full statement from the district:

Due to a forecast of heavy rain, wind and sub-freezing temperatures, all School District of Philadelphia Schools and administrative buildings will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022 to ensure the safety of our students and staff. All after-school and extracurricular activities will also be canceled. With all instruction taking place digitally, there will not be a need to issue a "snow day" and cancel classes on Friday.

School staff should ensure students take Chromebooks home to facilitate teacher-led instruction on Friday, December 23, 2022. Families are reminded that Chromebooks should be returned to schools when students return from break on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. All students are expected to log in for a full day of instruction.

All staff designated as essential personnel during inclement weather will be contacted by their supervisors with reporting instructions and will be compensated according to the provisions of their collective bargaining agreements, if applicable. All other staff, including staff in the Central Administrative Offices, are expected to work from home.

The District's five COVID-19 testing sites, operated by DOCS Health, will remain open tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.