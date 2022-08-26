Philadelphia school workers reach deal with district to avert strike, union says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The union representing School District of Philadelphia workers says it has reached a tentative agreement with the district, averting a strike.
The deal was reached just days before the new school year is set to begin.
The union, 32BJ SEIU, said in a statement Friday that the agreement "achieves historic wage increases for the union's membership in what will be the first post-pandemic contract between the two sides."
The union says the deal still needs to be ratified in a vote by its members.
Action News has reached out to the school district for a statement.
This deal avoids a potential strike by more than 2,000 service workers including bus drivers, mechanics, cleaners, trade workers and attendants.