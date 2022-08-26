WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia school workers reach deal with district to avert strike, union says

The deal was reached just days before the new school year is set to begin.

42 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The union representing School District of Philadelphia workers says it has reached a tentative agreement with the district, averting a strike.

The union, 32BJ SEIU, said in a statement Friday that the agreement "achieves historic wage increases for the union's membership in what will be the first post-pandemic contract between the two sides."

The union says the deal still needs to be ratified in a vote by its members.

Action News has reached out to the school district for a statement.

This deal avoids a potential strike by more than 2,000 service workers including bus drivers, mechanics, cleaners, trade workers and attendants.

