Just announced: Philadelphia schools operating on 2-hour delay Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Due to storm-related street closures impacting public transportation and roads across the area, the School District of Philadelphia announced they will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday, Sept. 2 for all schools with 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. start times.Due to storm-related power outages, the district will close James Dobson Elementary School and Albert M. Greenfield School, officials said.Students and staff are not expected to report to these schools and there will be no digital learning or instruction today.Due to the late nature of the announcement, there will be staff at schools to safely welcome students who may have already been en route to their assigned buildings before the two-hour delay was announced.Families should also expect delays for yellow bus and SEPTA riders whose routes may be impacted by street closures, officials said.All Kindergarten half-day will proceed as planned.