philadelphia school district

Philadelphia schools plan for return of in-person learning in January

District spokesperson Monica Lewis says the district has been in regular communication with the health department.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly school officials aim for in-person learning in January

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- School districts around the area are getting their back-to-school plans in place for January. As COVID-19 cases surge, some are hoping in-person learning can continue.

"They should return, I hope. Yes, I fully believe in that," said parent Alan Arnold.

But others disagree.

"I think it would be better if they stayed home," said parent Sonia Cruz. "Kids are still getting sick. They're not being cautious. They're not wearing masks. They're meeting up in big groups."

RELATED: Many concerned ahead of new year as COVID cases spread locally, nationally

Currently, the School District of Philadelphia plans to return to in-person learning.

"I think they need to close because this virus is crazy. It's everybody being around each other, spreading it all over, not enough testing going on. Yes, they need to close," said Overbrook High School parent Raekia Gonzalez.

District spokesperson Monica Lewis says the district has been in regular communication with the health department.

The district said mobile testing sites at six schools have remained open during winter break.

RELATED: School districts face tough decisions amid rise in COVID-19 cases


On Thursday morning, there was a line of people waiting to get COVID tests at the site outside Overbrook High School.

The school district asked everyone in their schools and offices to get tested before returning to schools to ensure they are COVID-free as part of a multi-tiered approach to safety.

In a letter sent home before winter break, Philadelphia's health commissioner noted the negative effects of prolonged pauses of in-person learning, adding that only a small fraction of COVID cases in Philadelphia schools resulted from the in-school spread.

The commissioner added that cases could be high for weeks or months, so a one to two-week pause is not expected to have an impact.

The commissioner acknowledged that the situation is evolving and cautioned families to remain flexible.

PFT President Jerry Jordan released a statement reading in part, "With omicron cases rising and woefully inadequate mitigation measures in place in our school buildings, it would be irresponsible for the District not to consider a return to virtual learning until such time as they can effectively, and with fidelity, solidify their mitigation measures."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districtomicron variantcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Philadelphia needs 1,000 crossing guards. It only has 650.
Several school districts report sharp increase in new COVID cases
Several Philly-area schools switch to virtual due to rise in COVID
Philly School District students can now identify as non-binary
TOP STORIES
Philly running club founder recalls Christmas assault, stabbing
76ers coach Doc Rivers enters COVID health & safety protocols: Source
Woman spends hours in plane bathroom after testing positive for COVID
Flu, cold or COVID? How to respond to symptoms
Teenager killed after being struck leaving gas station
Texas 14-year-old charged in triple killing is on the run
Delco official turns himself in to Philly police, charged in 2017 rape
Show More
Surviving sibling speaks after AC Expressway toll booth crash
2 J&J doses 85% effective against hospitalizations, study shows
LL Cool J tests positive for COVID, cancels New Year's performance
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
New year to begin with omicron concerns across Philly area
More TOP STORIES News