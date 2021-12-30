Many concerned ahead of new year as COVID cases spread locally, nationally

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many are slowly preparing as the world will enter a new year faced with the COVID-19 pandemic.The threat continues to evolve, with the U.S. reporting a record number of new cases. On Wednesday, the CDC said the Omicron variant is now the dominant variant in the United States, but health officials now think that variant may be less severe than the others."I don't believe the latest virus is much more than a cold, so I have no fear of catching it," said Phil Nagel from Rittenhouse Square.While some walking around Rittenhouse Square Wednesday night were breathing a sigh of relief about Omicron, Dr. Fauci warns that may be premature."It looks like it is less severe. It's much more transmissible, which is something you need to take seriously. Even though you may have less degree of severity, the sheer volume of new infections might obviate that advantage of it being less severe," said Fauci.The local numbers in the tri-state have been following the national trend as cases reach new records.All three states reported their highest daily case averages of the pandemic, surpassing the peaks from last winter.This announcement comes as the CDC has dialed down isolation to five days if infected with COVID-19 but no longer showing symptoms."Five days, I don't think is good enough," said Shubh Shekhar from Kennett Square.While some say they would like to see people take a negative COVID test after the five-day isolation, local doctor Delana Wardlaw said that comes with its own obstacles."When you come out of isolation, you have to wear a mask for another five days. Now with exposure, there is a recommendation that you should get a test on day five if you can, but we do know the challenges of getting tests too," said Wardlaw, a family medicine physician.Wardlaw said a good way to stay protected is by wearing a quality mask."I would not suggest wearing a cloth mask. That is not going to provide appropriate protection unless you're wearing it on top of a surgical mask or an N95 or KN95. I wouldn't suggest a cloth mask by itself," said Wardlaw.