Schools in Philadelphia area modify classes, outdoor activities amid smoke

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Schools across the region scrambled to modify their plans amid the air quality alerts due to the Canadian wildfires.

Like many districts, outside activities were moved indoors, postponed or canceled Thursday in the School District of Philadelphia.

At Thomas G. Morton Elementary at 63rd and Elmwood, students headed to class amid the haze.

"Everybody started talking about a fire that's happening in Canada," said 2nd-grader Logan King.

"They want us to stay inside so it doesn't affect our health," explained student Nancy Nguyen, whose mother had outfitted Nancy and her sister with masks.

"I don't like the fog because our school is suspending all of the outdoor activity, and you can't have anything fun. I don't like it," added King.

The School District of Philadelphia is encouraging students to wear masks to and from campus.

"They need to cover so it won't affect their lungs," said parent Amy Nguyen.

The school district said windows and doors will stay closed to minimize air pollution, adding forecasts indicate indoor temperatures should not reach levels that would warrant early dismissal.

Some decided to keep their kids home.

"I didn't send her because of her asthma," said parent Mirah Rose.

City of Philadelphia school crossing guards were given a modified schedule for Thursday and Friday.

The city announced the guards will be posted at their assigned corners at the most critical times: roughly 30 minutes before and after arrival and dismissal.

Upper Darby School District halted outdoor activities and recess, citing hazardous conditions.

The Neshaminy School District closed their buildings and shifted to online learning on Thursday, explaining to families it would be difficult, if not impossible, to keep the smoke out and maintain a supply of fresh air in full buildings.

In Camden County, Black Horse Pike Regional School District closed Thursday citing poor indoor air quality.