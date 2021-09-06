Philly Proud

Former police sergeant continues serving community through Philadelphia 2nd Alarmers Association

Gregory Masi served in the Philly Police Dept. for 40 years. He retired in 2017 after a fulfilling career as a police sergeant.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fmr. police sergeant working hard to serve community after retirement

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the truths about our first responders is that they always have each other's back.

But few exemplify that more than Greg Masi. He may be retired as a Philadelphia police officer but his second act is as a so-called "Second Alarmer."

And he's still very much answering the call to help.

Chief Gregory Masi served with the Philadelphia Police Department for 40 years. He retired in 2017 after a fulfilling career as a police sergeant.

Chief Gregory Masi



"Once I retired, I always believed that you should never retire from but retire to. You have to do something with your life to get what I call 'a sense of purpose,'" said Masi.

He says he gets that sense of purpose by volunteering for the Philadelphia Second Alarmers Association. It's a nonprofit that works to give first responders rest and rehab during long emergency services, 365 days a year.

"Our job is to go in there and provide the nutritional side food, fluids, equipment, and make their job a little bit easier while performing this emergency task," said Masi.

SEE ALSO: Bucks County, Pa. nonprofit uses therapy dogs to bring kids comfort

What they do for first responders ranges from providing water, coffee, and cool towels to setting up mobile kitchens, tents for shade, and medic units with rehab equipment.

For 60 years, they've also been serving a green electrolyte-filled drink meant to aid in hydration. They call it "bug juice."

"When it gets really hot if we don't hydrate these firefighters and police officers what happens? They will suffer heat exhaustion and more serious issues such as a heat stroke," he says. "Almost 50% of firefighter fatalities are caused by not proper hydration."

Philadelphia Second Alarmers dates all the way back to 1921. So for almost 100 years, this organization has been living by the motto, "We all have your back."

"It's a real life rewarding feeling when you serve a responder. You can see it on their face how much they really appreciate what you just did for them," he says.

Tell us about the person or organization that is doing great things in your community.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiacommunityfeel goodphiladelphia policephilly proudphiladelphia fire department
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
Bucks County nonprofit uses therapy dogs to bring kids comfort
Nonprofit helps cystic fibrosis patients with medical bills
Cherry Hill man's nonprofit recognizes students joining Armed Forces
Volunteers work to keep Fairmount Park clean with 'Trash Grab Tuesday'
TOP STORIES
Pandemic unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans
'The Wire' actor found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say
Families soak up final weeks of summer at the Jersey Shore
Out-of-towner saved by NJ farmer with tractor during Ida flooding
Gov. Murphy tours storm damage in Lambertville
AccuWeather: Pleasant Tuesday, more humid with thunderstorms Wednesday
Florida man wearing body armor kills 4, including baby in mom's arms
Show More
La Salle Univ. switches to all-virtual this week due to COVID increase
How recent changes could help make college more affordable
Chester Co. residents pull together after Ida's damage
What's open, what's closed on Labor Day: List
Woman stabbed multiple times in Center City; suspect sought
More TOP STORIES News