Philly Proud

Bucks County, Pa. nonprofit uses therapy dogs to bring kids comfort

Roxy Therapy Dogs currently has 70 teams made up of an owner, handler and their dog
By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

Nonprofit uses therapy dogs to bring kids comfort

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Sharon Fleck, of Doylestown Pennsylvania, is a proud wife and mother, living in a full house with five cats and one dog. She says animals have always played a big role in her life.

"I've loved animals for as long as I can remember," she said. "I worked with animal rescues, doing outreach and helping build shelters in like rural parts of the country."

She's now the president of Roxy Therapy Dogs, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization with the mission of bringing comfort to kids through the power of therapy dogs.

"It was kind of like my two favorite things...a nonprofit that involved dogs. So it was like, you know, the perfect fit for me and I've just been in heaven ever since," she said.

SEE ALSO: Exton, Pa. woman's nonprofit helps cystic fibrosis patients with medical bills
EMBED More News Videos

Maddy Palmer, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at a young age, started a nonprofit to help others who are battling the disease pay for their medical bills.



A certified therapy pup will visit classrooms, healthcare facilities, high schools, classes for autistic support, disabilities, or stress management, and even stand by children during dependency court hearings.

"Your oxytocin goes up when you interact with dogs, and your dopamine goes up. So you're less depressed. All those mood hormones are affected in a positive way when we interact with dogs, which is why they're so helpful for children who are feeling anxious," she said.

Roxy Therapy Dogs currently has 70 teams made up of an owner, handler and their dog, and can make up to 140 therapeutic visits per week.

"You have a dog there and suddenly that little eight-year-old is not upset or nervous about reading in front of their peers," she said. "We get to see and hear firsthand how we're benefiting these kids, we don't get paid monetarily, but like that's our payment."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydoylestown boroughnew jerseycomfort dogdogfeel goodphilly proud
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
Nonprofit helps cystic fibrosis patients with medical bills
Cherry Hill man's nonprofit recognizes students joining Armed Forces
Volunteers work to keep Fairmount Park clean with 'Trash Grab Tuesday'
Philly Proud: NJ college student begins backpack tutoring program
TOP STORIES
Lifeguard killed, 6 others injured after lightning strike on NJ beach
DA: No arrests made after girl, 8, fatally shot after football game
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy Rain This Week, Flash Flood Risk
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war
Philly teachers voice concerns about asbestos, demand action
Need an upgrade? Top tech picks for your back-to-school shopping list
California nurse with 5 children, including newborn, dies from COVID
Show More
Philly students get ready for the return of in-person learning
Pets rescued from Ida's path finding new homes in the Philly area
Rescue and relief efforts after Ida aided by help from our area
Ida weakens to tropical storm: at least 1 dead, 1M without power
NJ students prepare to head back to school as delta variant spreads
More TOP STORIES News