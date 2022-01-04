Philadelphia police searching for serial armed Rite Aid robber

Investigators say the armed man has targeted more than 10 Rite Aid stores since November 23.
According to police, the suspect frequently wears a black knit hat with a white label on the front and black New Balance sneakers with a white logo. The man has also been observed wearing a "Stay Smiley" hoodie.
The suspect is allegedly connected with the following incidents in and around Philadelphia:
- November 23, 2021: 6201 Germantown Ave.
- December 2, 2021: 6401 Oxford Ave.
- December 4, 2021: 5400 Rising Sun Ave.
- December 4, 2021: 164 West Chelten Ave.
- December 11, 2021: 3260 N Broad St.
- December 15, 2021: 1315 E Washington Lane
- December 18, 2021: 4641-51 Chestnut St.
- December 24, 2021: 5272 Torresdale Ave.
- December 30, 2021: 1401 W Cheltenham Ave. Melrose Park, PA
- January 1, 2022: 5694 Rising Sun Ave.
- January 1, 2022: 6401 Oxford Ave.
No injuries have been reported to date.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.