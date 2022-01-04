Philadelphia police searching for serial armed Rite Aid robber

November 23, 2021: 6201 Germantown Ave.

December 2, 2021: 6401 Oxford Ave.

December 4, 2021: 5400 Rising Sun Ave.

December 4, 2021: 164 West Chelten Ave.

December 11, 2021: 3260 N Broad St.

December 15, 2021: 1315 E Washington Lane

December 18, 2021: 4641-51 Chestnut St.

December 24, 2021: 5272 Torresdale Ave.

December 30, 2021: 1401 W Cheltenham Ave. Melrose Park, PA

January 1, 2022: 5694 Rising Sun Ave.

January 1, 2022: 6401 Oxford Ave.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding a serial robber.Investigators say the armed man has targeted more than 10 Rite Aid stores since November 23.According to police, the suspect frequently wears a black knit hat with a white label on the front and black New Balance sneakers with a white logo. The man has also been observed wearing a "Stay Smiley" hoodie.The suspect is allegedly connected with the following incidents in and around Philadelphia:No injuries have been reported to date.A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.