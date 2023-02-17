Police: 14-year-old charged with multiple sex assaults in Philadelphia

Police say a man being sought in connection with a sexual assault near Temple University may also be responsible for several other attacks.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old has been charged with multiple sexual assaults that have happened over the past month in Philadelphia.

Police say the teenage male was arrested on Feb. 11 after an indecent assault was reported in the 2000 block of N. 15th Street.

He was charged with stalking, harassment and indecent assault in that case.

Then, on Friday, the teen was also charged with sex assaults at the following places and times:

1600 block of W. Bristol St. on Jan. 13 at 6:23 p.m.

4500 block of N. 5th St. on Jan. 13 at 8:30 p.m.

4900 block of N. Lawrence St. on Jan. 18 at 6:24 p.m.

1300 block of W. Oxford St. on Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

1800 block of Willington St. on Feb. 11 at 8:55 p.m.

The teen was charged with indecent assault, unlawful restraint, harassment, stalking and related offenses in those cases.

Surveillance video and images released last week showed the suspect on the Broad Street Line following another attack.

That followed the release of surveillance images of the suspect back in January.

In addition to the sexual assaults, the teen was charged for a robbery that occurred at 5:23 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the 1500 block of N. Broad St.