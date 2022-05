PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia sheriff's deputy was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Center City on Wednesday.It happened just after noon at the intersection of 10th and Filbert streets.Police say the deputy, who was assigned to the bike unit, was hit by a black SUV traveling southbound on 10th.The vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Market Street.The deputy was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and placed in stable condition.