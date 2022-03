PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say an elderly woman was shot inside a home on Tuesday afternoon.It happened around 4 p.m. on the 2300 block of 77th Avenue in the city's Cedarbrook section.Inside the residence, an 80-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.She was transported to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.It's still unclear who shot the woman, but police say two adult males are being detained at this time.