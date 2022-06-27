shooting

South Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 injured; at least 29 shots fired

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured three people Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of 7th Street in South Philadelphia.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 27-year-old man was struck in the ankle.

Investigators say a 52-year-old woman who lives on 7th Street was grazed in the shoulder. She had been sitting on her porch talking to a neighbor when the gunfire rang out.

Several vehicles were also struck along with a few nearby buildings.

Police say at least 29 shots were fired and the crime scene extends over several blocks.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

AccuWeather: Tracking showers and thunderstorms Monday
Dog food recall over possible salmonella contamination
Cape May beach dedicated to lifeguard who died while on the job
Suspects sought for smash and grabs at 2 Philadelphia Sunoco stations
Animal cruelty investigation: 100 animals removed from Pa. property
