Video shows armored truck driver turn tables on would-be robber in Philadelphia

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday along the 1900 block of North 5th Street, in a crowded parking lot of the Cousin's Supermarket.
Cameras show a 2017 Nissan Altima drive up near the truck.
When the guard walks to the vehicle, you see the would-be thief jump out and run toward him with a gun.
As the suspect announced the robbery, the Brinks driver pulled out a gun and opened fire.
Police said the attempted robber did not get away with anything, and no one was hurt.
Anyone with information on the attempted robbery should contact the FBI.