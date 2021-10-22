Video shows armored truck driver turn tables on would-be robber in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11141450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials say the suspect attempted to rob the armored truck driver but he wasn't expecting the driver to be armed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The FBI released surveillance video showing the moment a gunman tried to hold up a Brinks Armored truck in North Philadelphia.It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday along the 1900 block of North 5th Street, in a crowded parking lot of the Cousin's Supermarket.Cameras show a 2017 Nissan Altima drive up near the truck.When the guard walks to the vehicle, you see the would-be thief jump out and run toward him with a gun.As the suspect announced the robbery, the Brinks driver pulled out a gun and opened fire.Police said the attempted robber did not get away with anything, and no one was hurt.Anyone with information on the attempted robbery should contact the FBI.