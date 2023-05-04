Sources: Armed suspect fatally shot by police in North Philadelphia

An armed suspect died after being shot by Philadelphia police officers during a foot chase on Thursday afternoon, Action News has learned.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An armed suspect died after being shot by Philadelphia police officers during a foot chase on Thursday afternoon, Action News has learned.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. near the 2200 block of North Camac Street.

When officers responded to the scene, sources say one suspect fled while another allegedly fired at least one shot at officers.

That's when a chase ensued with the armed suspect and more shots were reportedly fired.

At one point, sources say two police officers opened fire, killing the unidentified suspect.

No officers were injured by the gunfire.

Further details on why officers initially responded to the scene were not immediately available.

