17 shot during weekend violence in Philadelphia; gun violence prevention organization works for change

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another deadly weekend in the City of Philadelphia.

According to the Center for Gun Violence Reporting at the Community College of Philadelphia, there were 15 shooting incidents from Friday through Sunday, leaving 17 people shot.

An 18-year-old was killed and 11-year-old Harley Belance was also shot and killed while riding his bike. The boy's 14-year-old friend was wounded.

Philadelphia police say on Saturday, seven people were shot outside of a social club in the city's Fishtown section. Four of the seven victims were hospitalized in critical condition.

SEE ALSO: Loved ones gather to remember 11-year-old shooting victim in Oxford Circle
EMBED More News Videos

Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember an 11-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Friday as Philadelphia police continue to look for the shooter.



For years, Jim MacMillan has remained at the forefront of community involvement while tracking gun violence in Philadelphia.

The former photojournalist now heads the Center for Gun Violence Reporting at the Community College of Philadelphia.

"I think there has been momentum for a long time, but I think we're on a new level right now," said MacMillan. "We had a dramatic increase in gun violence starting around a year ago, and it's been continuing to creep up ever since."

Community involvement has increased in the form of small organizations doing "boots on the ground" work on their own and many have been collaborating with the city.

SEE ALSO: 7 people shot in Fishtown; 4 in critical condition
EMBED More News Videos

7 people shot in Fishtown section of Philadelphia; 4 in critical condition



The City of Philadelphia, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and other local leaders began hosting bi-weekly gun violence meetings to address the crime spike.

City Council began a special Committee on Gun Violence prevention in 2017. Since then, an entire office for gun violence prevention has formed and is growing.

MacMillan believes taking cues from the city's handling of the pandemic, in regard to the press conferences they held, could be more fruitful for the new bi-weekly meetings moving forward. Leaders should address the impact the gun crisis has had on the city as a whole, including the financial impact, much like during the height of the pandemic.

"What's the burden on hospitals? How many gunshot patients are in our hospitals right now?" asks MacMillan. "What are the victim demographics? Who is suffering? Intervention programs can be really helpful, but eradicating gun violence calls for addressing the root causes in cities like Philadelphia."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshootingviolence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed at Philadelphia Mills Mall
Mother charged in shooting death of 12-year-old daughter: DA
Activists speak out against uptick in hate crimes against transgender community
Biden: 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in 3 weeks
Community leaders, police closely monitoring ex-officer's trial in Floyd's death
Tolls going up on several spans connecting NJ, Pennsylvania
2 facing murder charges after body parts found in U-Haul
Show More
'He shouldn't have been driving': Philly man charged in crash that injured 4 teens
Residents cleaning up after powerful storm topples trees
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death
CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike
Lupus clinical trials now enrolling patients to assist in fight vs. autoimmune disease
More TOP STORIES News