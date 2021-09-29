Strawberry Mansion triple shooting kills 24-year-old woman

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple shooting has left one woman dead and two others in critical condition in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection on North 33rd and West Diamond streets.Police say a 24-year-old woman was shot twice and pronounced dead at the scene.A 32-year-old woman, who was shot five times, and a 26-year-old woman, who was shot three times, remain hospitalized.Police are investigating a second scene four blocks away on North 33rd and Monument streets.Investigators were holding cars at both scenes.No arrests have been made.