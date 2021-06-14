Authorities identify 21-year-old fatally shot during large dirt bike, motorcycle gathering

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in the city's Port Richmond section.The incident was reported Saturday at approximately 11:30 p.m. during a large dirt bike and motorcycle gathering near the intersection of Aramingo Avenue and Butler Street.Police say they were responding to a call of a "person with a gun."According to authorities, Angel Rodriguez, 21, of Wissinoming, was riding his dirt bike when another man on a motorcycle shot him in the head.The shooter then fled the scene, officials say.The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and a face mask.The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.Rodriguez's family said he was passionate about motorcycles."That was his ability. Everyone has an ability to do something in life, and that was his. Everybody who had motorcycles would look for him to fix their motorcycle," said the victim's mother, Jackeline Martinez.Police say the victim was at the location to view illegal car racing, and someone filmed the shooting and posted it online.That video is haunting the family of Angel Rodriguez."Stop putting up so many videos, stop making fun of the dead afterward," said Martinez.Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward, but prosecutors are having a hard time finding witnesses to do so.Chief homicide prosecutor Chelsey Lightsey says there were plenty of witnesses."There were 50 or more people who took photographs of the decedent and we have a lot of videos but not one person who was out there has come forward to help police," said Lightsey.