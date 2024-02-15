Teen shot while inside car near Philadelphia gas station; suspect at large

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and wounded while sitting in a car near a gas station in the city's Oxford Circle section.

The teen is recovering in the hospital, but the violence has shaken neighbors as police search for the gunman.

The shooting happened on the 1300 block of East Cheltenham Avenue around 5:40 p.m.

Police say a woman and an 18-year-old man were parked in a gray Honda when a suspect fired two shots into the rear driver's side window.

The teen was shot in the neck but was able to drive away to the 5100 block of Oakland Street in the city's Frankford neighborhood.

"That's when the 18-year-old was driving to the hospital, and he flagged a marked police vehicle just a few blocks away from where he was shot," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Officers rushed the victim to the hospital in stable condition. The woman inside the car was not injured.

Venita Bracy said she was amazed by the police response outside her house on Oakland Street.

"I've been around here like 20-something years. I don't think nothing ever like this happened on this block," said Venita Bracy.

She's worried about the violence so close to home.

"I have children," said Bracy. "I have grandchildren, and it's a pretty nice block. So much is going on now, so you just have to be careful."

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, shooting incidents and shooting victims are down about 25% compared to last year.

Residents said the city desperately needs a change.

"It's really sad," said Bracy. "I really think something needs to go on because we have a new mayor; some things will start happening I hope."

Police are reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses to help them track down the shooter and their vehicle.