Philadelphia landlord-tenant officer shoots woman while serving eviction notice: Police

Police were service an eviction notice at an apartment when the shooting happened, investigators said.

There was apparently some type of altercation after a man and woman answered the door, according to investigators.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a landlord-tenant officer shot a woman while serving an eviction notice on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. on the 2100 block of North College Avenue.

Police say a landlord-tenant officer shot the woman in the head during the incident.

According to police, the woman may have been armed with a weapon, possibly a knife.

"During the course of that confrontation, the officer discharges and one of the people was struck, a female. She was taken to the hospital by police and are currently investigating that," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Police say the 35-year-old woman is in critical condition.

The man who was in the apartment was not hurt.

No further information was immediately available.