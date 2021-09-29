Man hospitalized after being shot 13 times in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man is fighting for his life after being shot 13 times on Tuesday evening.The barrage of bullets rang out at around 5:30 p.m. on the 4500 block of North 4th Street in the city's Feltonville section.Police say the 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds throughout his body. He is currently listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.