shooting

Man hospitalized after being shot 13 times in Feltonville

The shooting happened on the 4500 block of North 4th Street in the city's Feltonville section.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man hospitalized after being shot 13 times in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man is fighting for his life after being shot 13 times on Tuesday evening.

The barrage of bullets rang out at around 5:30 p.m. on the 4500 block of North 4th Street in the city's Feltonville section.

Police say the 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds throughout his body. He is currently listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
'Near certainty' Delco officers shot girl after football game: DA
Arrest warrant issued in shooting at Montco Wawa
Mayor: 'I am heartbroken and outraged' after city tops 400 homicides
Shooting outside Center City hotel under investigation
TOP STORIES
85-year-old woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Center City
Murphy, Ciattarelli face off in NJ gubernatorial debate
150 employees leave ChristianaCare due to COVID vaccine mandate
AccuWeather: Coolest Air So Far This Season Moving In
Walnut Street Theatre welcomes back guests in Philadelphia
Braves survive scary ninth inning, hold off Phillies 2-1
Bensalem police warn parents to be on alert during Halloween
Show More
Gabby Petito's family speaks as FBI manhunt continues
Long-lost letters dating back to WWI discovered in Chester County
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba at Texas splash pad
Man found dead in restaurant vent after burglary attempt: Police
200-year-old NJ farm being revitalized by volunteers
More TOP STORIES News