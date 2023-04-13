'We are literally afraid to walk out': Neighbors scared for safety after gun battle outside home

A gun battle that took place on Funston Street in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night has neighbors scared for their safety.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gun battle that took place on Funston Street in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night has neighbors scared for their safety.

The video, now being investigated by police, shows several people firing down Funston Street around 8:45 p.m., while they weave in between parked cars. The video lasts for about 20 seconds and dozens of shots can be heard.

She was sitting on a porch on Funston Street with her sister who lives in the neighborhood. The two women in their 60s and 70s agreed to talk to Action News if we didn't reveal their identities.

"We are literally afraid to walk out, like we are sitting out here, we are taking a chance. We don't know where that bullet is going to come from. It's not fair," one of the women said.

She heard the recent gunfire in her neighborhood. She is not only worried about being shot but also about the kids getting caught up in the violence.

"They're lost!" she said. "We're not going to have no race of young men living to be your age, living to be our age, in the next 20 years."

In this most recent shooting, police don't believe anyone was hit by the gunfire but three vehicles were damaged.

In late August, Chopper 6 was over the exact same area after a 17-year-old was shot.

The women who spoke Thursday are worried that there is more violence to come.

"I never thought I would live to see a time when we would be afraid of our own children," one said.

Police are reviewing the video but have not made any arrests.

