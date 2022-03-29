Man shot, killed after leaving Philadelphia gym, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who killed a man just after he left the gym on Monday night.It happened around 8 p.m. outside of Swift Fit on the 2200 block of East Tioga Street.Police say they found the 42-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a Jeep that crashed into an unattended parked car.The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.According to Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small, the gunman fired at least six shots, striking the driver's side window of the Jeep. The victim was shot in the face at least two times.No arrests have been made."At this time we don't have a description of the shooter or shooters, but we're told by witnesses that know the victim that he just left a gym," said Small.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.