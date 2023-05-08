Homeowner shoots 60-year-old man attempting to break into home: Police

Investigators say the 60-year-old intruder was trying to smash through a back window.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a homeowner shot a man attempting to break into a residence in the city's Brewerytown section.

The Action Cam was at the scene on the 1300 block of North Marston Street on Monday morning.

Investigators say the 60-year-old intruder was trying to smash through a back window around 4 a.m.

The homeowner shot him in the chest and backside.

The 60-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

He is expected to soon face charges.

