Gunman opens fire on mother, daughter on doorstep in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother and her 16-year-old daughter were shot in West Philadelphia after opening their front door.

The double shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on the 5700 block of Spruce Street.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, a man came to the door asking for an individual. He then opened fire after he was told the person he was looking for didn't live there.

Small says the suspect fired five shots from the sidewalk, hitting the doorway and both victims.

The mother was shot in the hip and her daughter suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Both were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect fled on a bicycle but was later arrested. He has not been identified at this time.

