WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
shooting

Windows shatter after shooting outside McDonald's in Philadelphia

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, February 16, 2023 1:31AM
Windows shatter after shooting outside McDonald's in Philadelphia
EMBED <>More Videos

A shooting outside of a McDonald's in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood sent glass flying on Wednesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting outside of a McDonald's in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood sent glass flying on Wednesday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. on the 4200 block of North Broad Street.

Police say someone opened fire outside the McDonald's. The gunfire caused three windows to shatter.

It was not immediately known if anyone was inside the business at the time of the shooting.

Police have not found any shooting victims.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW