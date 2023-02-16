Windows shatter after shooting outside McDonald's in Philadelphia

A shooting outside of a McDonald's in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood sent glass flying on Wednesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting outside of a McDonald's in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood sent glass flying on Wednesday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. on the 4200 block of North Broad Street.

Police say someone opened fire outside the McDonald's. The gunfire caused three windows to shatter.

It was not immediately known if anyone was inside the business at the time of the shooting.

Police have not found any shooting victims.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker