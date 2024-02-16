WATCH LIVE

Man critically wounded in Olney shooting after more than 40 shots fired, Philadelphia police say

By 6abc Digital Staff
Friday, February 16, 2024 10:10AM
An 18-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Olney section early Friday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Olney section early Friday morning.

The incident happened around midnight on the unit block of Roselyn, near Champlost Street.

The victim was shot in the stomach.

Authorities say he was visiting a house when a barrage of nearly 40 shots were fired.

Three cars were struck by bullets, along with a window of the house.

At this point, authorities are still not sure if the victim was targeted.

