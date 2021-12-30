Shooter fires more than a dozen shots in Parkside, 25-year-old man injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who fired more than a dozen shots at a man in Parkside.Police found the 25-year-old shooting victim inside his home on the 800 block of Farson Street.They say the victim was shot in the leg around 12:30 a.m. Thursday a block away on Westminster Avenue.He was able to run to his home after being shot, police say.The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.Police say 14 shell casings were found at the scene.No arrests have been made.