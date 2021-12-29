mummers parade

Mummers prepare as parade returns to South Broad Street

City of Philadelphia regulations require all parade attendees to wear masks.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Mummers Parade is returning to South Broad Street this New Years Day after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday morning, fencing was set out along 2nd Street where the festivities will continue after the parade wraps up. It was also busy inside clubhouses.

The Saturnalians gathered to head up to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where the Fancy Brigades will perform.

"Put the finishing touches on everything, work on our drill, make sure everything is ready to go. This has been two years in the making so it will be a lot of fun," said Bob Angelo, of Saturnalian NYA.

RELATED: Mummers Parade 2022 | Some parking restrictions are now in effect

Nearby, the Riverfront Mummers Wench Brigade was also getting ready.

"This suit was from 2020, and then when the parade got canceled due to COVID we canned it for the year and are bringing it back again for this year's parade," explained Robert Senick, of Riverfront Mummers.

For Senick, getting back on the route means a lot.

"It's my life. I've been in it all my life. I get emotional," Senick said.

The parade is a family tradition for many mummers, like Eddie Knight from the Avenuers New Year Brigade.

On Wednesday morning, the Avenuers loaded up back pieces, bound for the Convention Center.

"We're going to get them up there so the group can put them on while we practice. The group can drill with them and see if there are any kinks that need to be worked out," Knight explained. "It just makes us that more excited to finally be able to do what we've been doing since a lot of us were born. So my excitement level is definitely at like an 11."

Parking is prohibited starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 27 through 6 p.m on Sunday, January 2, on the east side of 15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square.

You must wear a mask along the parade route regardless of vaccination status.
