gun violence

Man runs to McDonald's for help after being shot in the Parkside section of Philadelphia

The shooting happened just steps away from a shopping center.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, March 9, 2023 10:57AM
Man runs to McDonald's for help after being shot in Parkside
A barrage of bullets ended with a man wounded and running for his life in Philadelphia's Parkside section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A barrage of bullets ended with a man wounded and running for his life in Philadelphia's Parkside section.

Nine shots were fired around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of North 52nd Street, just steps away from a shopping center.

The 25-year-old victim was hit in the back.

He scrambled to a McDonald's a block from his home to get help.

The man is now in the hospital in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the shooter and possible motives

