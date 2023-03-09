Man runs to McDonald's for help after being shot in the Parkside section of Philadelphia

A barrage of bullets ended with a man wounded and running for his life in Philadelphia's Parkside section.

The shooting happened just steps away from a shopping center.

Nine shots were fired around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of North 52nd Street, just steps away from a shopping center.

The 25-year-old victim was hit in the back.

He scrambled to a McDonald's a block from his home to get help.

The man is now in the hospital in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the shooter and possible motives

