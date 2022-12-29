More than 60 shots fired, 2 people injured in Kensington shooting

A shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood left two men injured and the street littered with shell casings.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood left two men injured and the street littered with shell casings.

The shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. Wednesday on the 700 block of East Williard Street.

Two victims, a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old, were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

"We found over 60 spent shell casings. Clearly two separate calibers. We know two separate caliber semi-automatic guns were fired," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Chopper 6 was there as six people were taken into custody.

Investigators say after being shot, one of the victims ran into a corner store. It was captured on surveillance video.

"You can clearly see the victim run to the back of the store, he had a gun in his hand, and he handed that gun off to another male. That male went outside of the store and put that gun into a parked vehicle," said Small.

Police say found the gun in the backseat of a car. The man who took the gun is also being held as a suspect.

Both victims were both taken to the hospital by police. They're listed in stable condition.

Both victims are also being held as prisoners.

"We have two victims, they're lucky they're both stable, but we're really lucky with over 60 shots fired there's not more shooting victims," said Small.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker