Man shot and killed outside takeout restaurant in the Logan section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An altercation outside a takeout restaurant in Philadelphia escalated into a deadly shooting overnight.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Broad Street and Belfield Avenue in the city's Logan section.

The suspect fired at least a dozen shots outside of Sid Booker's Shrimp Corner.

Investigators tell Action News the victim was shot multiple times throughout the body.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.

The suspect was last seen leaving the scene in a white SUV.

There was no word on a motive for this shooting.