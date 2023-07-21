WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man shot and killed outside takeout restaurant in the Logan section of Philadelphia

The suspect fired at least a dozen shots outside of Sid Booker's Shrimp Corner.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, July 21, 2023 11:53AM
Man shot and killed outside takeout restaurant in Logan
EMBED <>More Videos

An altercation outside of a takeout restaurant in Philadelphia escalated into a deadly shooting overnight.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An altercation outside a takeout restaurant in Philadelphia escalated into a deadly shooting overnight.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Broad Street and Belfield Avenue in the city's Logan section.

The suspect fired at least a dozen shots outside of Sid Booker's Shrimp Corner.

Investigators tell Action News the victim was shot multiple times throughout the body.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.

The suspect was last seen leaving the scene in a white SUV.

There was no word on a motive for this shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW