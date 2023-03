An argument inside a West Philadelphia bar ended in a shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An argument inside a West Philadelphia bar ended in a shooting.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday at 61st and Market streets.

Police say there was an argument at a bar that spilled outside.

Officers found a 32-year-old man inside his car with gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder.

He is in stable condition.

So far there is no word on a suspect in this case.

