Man killed outside Philadelphia bar identified as Delaware County man

Investigators say the gunman walked up to the 37-year-old victim and shot him once in the chest.

6abc Digital Staff
Thursday, March 9, 2023 3:39PM
Detectives are trying to figure out what led up to a deadly shooting outside of a bar in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

It happened in the 4900 block of Broad Street just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the gunman walked up to the 37-year-old victim and shot him once in the chest.

That victim has been identified as Frank Pralour from 200 block of E. Providence Road in Lansdowne, Delaware County.

Pralour was found lying on the street and holding a gun, police say.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they have a description of the killer and are now on the hunt to make an arrest.

