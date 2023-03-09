Man killed outside Philadelphia bar identified as Delaware County man

Detectives are trying to figure out what led up to a deadly shooting outside of a bar in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

Investigators say the gunman walked up to the 37-year-old victim and shot him once in the chest.

It happened in the 4900 block of Broad Street just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

That victim has been identified as Frank Pralour from 200 block of E. Providence Road in Lansdowne, Delaware County.

Pralour was found lying on the street and holding a gun, police say.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they have a description of the killer and are now on the hunt to make an arrest.

