PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot a 54-year-old man through the door of his home early Saturday morning.

It happened on the 2000 block of West Champlost Avenue in Ogontz around 2 a.m.

Investigators say the man answered a knock on his door and, after a brief argument, closed the door.

That's when the gunman fired a shot through the door, hitting the victim in the chest.

The man is in critical condition.