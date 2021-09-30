Los Angeles Clippers video assistant Assane Drame from South Jersey killed in car accident

A graduate of Rowan University, Assane Drame is survived by his family in New Jersey.
PHILADELPHIA -- A South Jersey native who was a video assistant in the LA Clippers' digital content group died in a car crash on Monday night, the team announced.

Assane Drame, 26, a native of Lindenwold, New Jersey, had just worked earlier Monday at the team's media day.

Drame joined the Clippers in 2019 as a video intern and rose to video assistant.



"The Clippers organization mourns the loss of Assane Drame, a dedicated employee, a talented videographer and a loyal friend," the team said in a statement. "He was a hard worker and a gentle soul, passionate about his craft and kind to his colleagues, earning the respect and admiration of players, coaches and staff."

He is survived by his family in New Jersey.

Drame's sister Fatou posted to Twitter about her brother's passing.

"I wanted to personally thank everyone that helped to find information on the whereabouts of my brother, Assane Drame. I tried to reach out to as many people as I could personally. I'm sorry if this is how you find out, but unfortunately Assane passed away from car accident," she tweeted.



According to his LinkedIn page, Drame graduated from Lindenwold High School in 2013.

He attended Rutgers University-Camden, on his way to graduating from Rowan University in 2017 with a degree in radio, television, and film.



Drame's death came as a shock to the Clippers organization, which is holding training camp in San Diego. Players including Terance Mann and Nicolas Batum tweeted their respects once they heard the news.

"Heard nothing but great things about Assane. Send Prayers up," Mann said.

"Just heard the sad news. Rest In Peace King," Batum said.



ESPN contributed to this report
