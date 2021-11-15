shots fired

Video shows suspects wanted for firing at Philadelphia officers in unmarked vehicle

The incident happened on November 10 around 10:13 p.m. on the 2300 block of North 30th Street.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are still searching for the gunmen who opened fire on two Philadelphia police officers last week in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

New surveillance video released on Monday captured the suspects accused of firing shots at two officers who were sitting inside an unmarked vehicle.

Police say 11 shots were fired and the police vehicle was hit at least five times.

SEE ALSO: At least 11 shots fired at Philly police, officer injured by broken glass
Police say one police officer was cut by glass when the gunfire erupted.



One of the officers was struck in the face and injured by broken glass.

"He's in stable condition. He's fine, but he's extremely lucky because the one bullet went through the center of that front windshield; either of these officers could have been struck by gunfire," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small last week.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspects were last seen driving a white Mercedes CLE 250 with dark-tinted windows and a dark-colored Chevy Impala.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

