officer involved shooting

Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead in South Philadelphia

Authorities say the incident started as a domestic dispute this morning and SWAT officers were later called to the scene.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday night, Action News has learned.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of South Bancroft Street.

Authorities tell Action News that the incident started as a domestic dispute this morning and SWAT officers were later called to the scene.

Sources confirm the man was armed when he was shot and killed by police.

Further details on what led up to the gunfire were not immediately available.



No officers were injured in the incident.

