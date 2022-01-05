Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead in South Philadelphia

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of South Bancroft Street.
Authorities tell Action News that the incident started as a domestic dispute this morning and SWAT officers were later called to the scene.
Sources confirm the man was armed when he was shot and killed by police.
Further details on what led up to the gunfire were not immediately available.
Several shots were fired.
Incident began as a domestic dispute this AM that later called for SWAT involvement this evening.@6abc pic.twitter.com/Upl6U3HGUx
No officers were injured in the incident.
