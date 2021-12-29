shooting

Strawberry Mansion shooting leaves man injured

Police found the 36-year-old male victim lying next to a parked car.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man, 36, shot in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

It took place around midnight Wednesday at 29th Street and Susquehanna Avenue in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

Police found the 36-year-old male victim lying next to a parked car. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Philly will end 2021 with all-time record number of homicides
Teen killed in department store dressing room by stray LAPD bullet
1 dead, 14-year-old among 5 injured in Philly shootings
Arrest made in Wilmington, Del. murder
TOP STORIES
Philly will end 2021 with all-time record number of homicides
Football icon John Madden dies at 85, NFL announces
Good Samaritan carjacked after helping man found lying in road
Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Frankford
Eagles can clinch playoff berth this weekend. Here's how
Have you seen this driver? Man killed while crossing Bucks County road
Unmask the confusion over COVID protection and quarantine
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Harris has first career triple-double as Sixers beat Raptors
Dole salads recalled over potential listeria contamination
Court tosses conviction in one of NJ's most infamous cold cases
Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82
More TOP STORIES News