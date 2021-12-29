Strawberry Mansion shooting leaves man injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.
It took place around midnight Wednesday at 29th Street and Susquehanna Avenue in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.
Police found the 36-year-old male victim lying next to a parked car. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
The man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
