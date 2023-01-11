Teen killed, 3 injured in separate Philadelphia shootings Wednesday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was killed and three others were injured following two separate shootings in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Police say a 16-year-old male was shot multiple times on the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

About 30 minutes before that shooting, police say three males were shot at 60th and Catherine streets in the city's Cobbs Creek section.

Police say the victims include a 56-year-old, 17-year-old and 21-year-old.

The 56-year-old victim and 21-year-old are listed in critical condition at an area hospital. The 17-year-old, who suffered a graze wound, was listed as stable.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.