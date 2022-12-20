14-year-old shot while standing on porch of Philadelphia home

Police say the boy's relatives believe the shooting is connected to an argument at school.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a teenager was shot while on his front porch Monday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of West York Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say the 14-year-old boy was on his front porch taking out the trash when the gunman opened fire, striking him once in the backside.

His family rushed him to an area hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Police say the boy's relatives believe the shooting is connected to an argument at school.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, there were eight people inside the home at the time of the gunfire, including a 1-year-old, 6-year-old and 10-year-old.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

