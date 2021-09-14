shooting

Two 15-year-olds hospitalized after being shot in North Philadelphia

The shooting happened on the 1100 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 7 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured on Monday night.

It happened on the 1100 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 7 p.m.

Police say a 15-year-old male shot four times in the head and twice in the thigh. He was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.

A second victim, another 15-year-old male, was shot once in the backside. He is currently listed in stable condition at Temple.

It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
